Haryana Khaps demand banning on live-in relationships, love marriages without consent

CHANDIGARH: The Khap Panchayats in Haryana have called for amendments to the Hindu Marriage Act to address what they describe as growing social issues in rural and urban areas.

Representatives of around a dozen panchayats met Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday, submitting a memorandum demanding a ban on live-in relationships, mandatory parental consent for love marriages, and restrictions on marriages within the same village, neighbouring villages (guvandh), and the same clan (gotra). They also opposed increasing the legal marriage age to 21 years and same-sex marriages.

Sanjay Deswal, chief of the Akhil Bhartiya Deswal Khap, explained the concerns during a conversation with The New Indian Express. He claimed that live-in relationships are increasingly common in both villages and cities, disrupting the social fabric. Citing a recent incident in a Rohtak village, he said, “A mother of three left her husband and children to live with another married man. We have come across many such cases. If anyone wishes to live in a live-in relationship, they should first legally end their previous marriage. This new concept is harmful to our societal values.”

Deswal also stressed the need for parental consent in love marriages, arguing that such marriages often fail when undertaken without family support. “Nowadays, children come and announce they are married, but these marriages rarely last long. Parents, who have more life experience, should have a say in such decisions,” he said.

Regarding the legal age for marriage, Deswal opposed increasing it from 18 to 21 years, arguing that many girls are married earlier due to family circumstances. “We are not against girls marrying at 21 or later if they pursue education or careers. But parents should have the discretion to decide, as 18-year-olds are already eligible to vote. If they are mature enough to vote, why not marry?” he questioned.

He further argued that same-sex marriages should be banned and urged the government to uphold cultural values and traditions. “Marriages within the same village, neighboring villages, or the same gotra should also be prohibited. In our culture, we consider girls from the same village or sub-caste as sisters. Such marriages would destroy our social ties,” Deswal said, adding that these practices are restricted in districts like Rohtak, Sonepat, Hisar, and Jind.