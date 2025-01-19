Maoists claim 18 casualties, including senior leader, after Bijapur encounter with security forces

RAIPUR: Two days after the security forces had traced twelve bodies of the Maoists following the fierce encounter in the Bijapur district last Thursday, the banned outfit issued a statement claiming they lost their 18 cadres including a senior leader Damodar of Telangana State Committee of CPI (Maoist).

Damodar alias Choka Rao was carrying a reward of Rs 50 lakh on his head, a police officer said.

The release was issued by Ganga, secretary, the South Bastar Divisional Committee of CPI (Maoist). The Red rebels succeeded in carrying away the six bodies of their cadres after the exchange of fire.

The note of the Maoists cited the killing of Damodar as a major loss for their organisation and further claimed that in the gunfight five security personnel were also killed.

“Bastar has now turned into the most militarised zone of the country and the tribal communities are being repeatedly targeted under the guise of so-called anti-Maoist campaign,” alleged the note.