Maoists claim 18 casualties, including senior leader, after Bijapur encounter with security forces

RAIPUR: Two days after the security forces had traced twelve bodies of the Maoists following the fierce encounter in the Bijapur district last Thursday, the banned outfit issued a statement claiming they lost their 18 cadres including a senior leader Damodar of Telangana State Committee of CPI (Maoist).
Damodar alias Choka Rao was carrying a reward of Rs 50 lakh on his head, a police officer said.
The release was issued by Ganga, secretary, the South Bastar Divisional Committee of CPI (Maoist). The Red rebels succeeded in carrying away the six bodies of their cadres after the exchange of fire.
The note of the Maoists cited the killing of Damodar as a major loss for their organisation and further claimed that in the gunfight five security personnel were also killed.
“Bastar has now turned into the most militarised zone of the country and the tribal communities are being repeatedly targeted under the guise of so-called anti-Maoist campaign,” alleged the note.
Bastar range inspector general of police Sundarraj P referring to the elimination of Damodar as a big setback to the Maoist movement along Chhattisgarh-Telangana inter-state border said, “The Naxals are levelling baseless allegations regarding the casualties of forces and atrocities against the villagers. We will take this fight ahead to eliminate the banned outfit of Maoists.”
The troops that were out on anti-Maoist campaign also unearth an underground bunker with a long tunnel and seized a huge dump that stockpiled ammunition along with machines and explosives in an area close to the site of gun battle in Bijapur.
The Maoists have been waging a war against the security forces and the state for nearly four decades now.