Prashant Kishor urges Congress to extend legal help to BPSC students

PATNA: A day after senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) candidates in Patna, Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor on Sunday said that Congress should provide legal support to students to ensure justice to them.

Talking to the media, Kishor said that Congress has several lawyers of national repute who can help the BPSC candidates in their legal fight for justice.

"Rahul Gandhi should engage at least two lawyers associated with Congress to extend legal support to BSPC candidates," he asserted. BPSC candidates are staging an indefinite protest in the Gardanibagh locality of the state capital where Rahul went to meet them on Saturday before leaving for New Delhi. Earlier, he met a delegation of the BPSC students, who sought the former's assistance in their fight for justice.

Rahul Gandhi, who visited Patna to participate in 'Samvidhan Suraksha Sammelan', assured the delegation of the BPSC candidates that he would raise their problems in the Lok Sabha. BPSC students thanked Congress' former president for his assurance to raise their voice in the parliament.

Notably, Rahul is the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha. Prashant Kishor, who observed fast unto death for two weeks in support of BPSC students, said that the Jan Suraaj Party has already knocked on the door of the high court to take the issue to a logical conclusion. Kishor, however, welcomed leaders like Rahul Gandhi, Lok Janshakti Party (RV) chief and union minister Chirag Paswan and leader of opposition in Bihar assembly Tejashwi Prasad Yadav for showing solidarity with BPSC candidates.