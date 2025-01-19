Prashant Kishor urges Congress to extend legal help to BPSC students

PATNA: A day after senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) candidates in Patna, Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor on Sunday said that Congress should provide legal support to students to ensure justice to them.
Talking to the media, Kishor said that Congress has several lawyers of national repute who can help the BPSC candidates in their legal fight for justice.
"Rahul Gandhi should engage at least two lawyers associated with Congress to extend legal support to BSPC candidates," he asserted. BPSC candidates are staging an indefinite protest in the Gardanibagh locality of the state capital where Rahul went to meet them on Saturday before leaving for New Delhi. Earlier, he met a delegation of the BPSC students, who sought the former's assistance in their fight for justice.
Rahul Gandhi, who visited Patna to participate in 'Samvidhan Suraksha Sammelan', assured the delegation of the BPSC candidates that he would raise their problems in the Lok Sabha. BPSC students thanked Congress' former president for his assurance to raise their voice in the parliament.
Notably, Rahul is the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha. Prashant Kishor, who observed fast unto death for two weeks in support of BPSC students, said that the Jan Suraaj Party has already knocked on the door of the high court to take the issue to a logical conclusion. Kishor, however, welcomed leaders like Rahul Gandhi, Lok Janshakti Party (RV) chief and union minister Chirag Paswan and leader of opposition in Bihar assembly Tejashwi Prasad Yadav for showing solidarity with BPSC candidates.
Several candidates have been booked for staging protests against alleged 'autocratic' attitude of BPSC and demanding the removal of incumbent chairman Ravi S Parmar. They are adamant on their demand for cancellation of the examination held on December 13.
Jan Suraaj Party leader has now launched 'satyagrah' in support of the demand of BPSC students. In addition, Purnea MP Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav's supporters observed dawn to dusk bandh on January 12 to draw the attention of the state government towards the demand of the students. BPSC, on the other hand, denied the leak of the question paper and conducted a retest for the candidates who had appeared for the test at Bapu Pariksha Parisar examination centre on December 13.
Now all eyes are set on the Patna High Court, which has sought a counter affidavit from the Bihar government on the matter by January 30. The next date of hearing has been fixed on January 31. The 70th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination was held across 922 examination centres in the state on December 13.