Re-establishment of cultural consciousness of India: PM Modi on Ram idol consecration

NEW DELHI: Asserting that the global popularity of the Maha Kumbh is a matter of pride for every Indian, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the extensive participation of youths in the large religious gathering is visible this time.

In his Mann Ki Baat broadcast, Modi described the consecration of Lord Ram's idol in Ayodhya as the "re-establishment of the cultural consciousness of India".

Noting that the first anniversary of the consecration ceremony, which fell on January 11, was celebrated on the day of 'Paush Shukla Dwadashi' as per the Hindu calendar, he said, "This Dwadashi of Pran Pratishtha is the Dwadashi of the re-establishment of the cultural consciousness of India."

Therefore, this day of 'Paush Shukla Dwadashi' has also become the day of 'Pratishtha Dwadashi' in a way, he added.

"While walking on the path of development, we have to preserve our heritage and move forward while taking inspiration from that," he said.

Speaking of the ongoing Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, Modi said the festival celebrates unity in diversity and displays no discrimination or casteism in its tradition going on for thousands of years.