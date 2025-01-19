SC to hear defamation case against Rahul Gandhi over alleged remarks on Amit Shah on January 20

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's appeal on Monday, 20 January.

The appeal challenges last year's Jharkhand High Court verdict rejecting his plea to quash a defamation case filed by a BJP leader over his alleged remark calling Home Minister Amit Shah a “murderer” during the 2019 Lok Sabha election campaign.

According to the Supreme Court's cause list uploaded on the SC website on Sunday, a two-judge bench of the apex court, led by Justice Vikram Nath and also comprising Justice Sandeep Mehta, is slated to hear the Congress's Member of Parliament (MP), Gandhi's appeal on 20 January, Monday.

The Leader of Opposition (LOP), Rahul Gandhi, had moved the apex court after the Jharkhand High Court dismissed his petition in February last year. The petition sought to quash an ongoing 2018 defamation case in a trial court.