Suspected hooch claims six lives in 'dry' Bihar, probe underway

PATNA: At least six people died allegedly after consuming spurious liquor in Bihar's West Champaran district during 36 hours on Sunday. The incident has put senior officials of the district on their toes due to liquor ban in the state.

The tragedy struck at Mathia village under Lauria police station limits. Initially, 35-year-old Pradip Gupta died allegedly after consuming spurious liquor on Friday night. The next day five others, including Suresh Choudhary (42), Manish Choudhary (22), Neyaz Shah (25) and Shiv Ram (60) died.

The relatives of the sixth victim, however, cremated the body before the arrival of police to the village on Sunday. Locals said that all the deceased belonging to Mathia village were addicted to alcohol and used to consume the banned material even after protests from their family members.

Surya Prakash Gupta, sub-divisional officer (SDO) of Lauria, said that the district administration got information about the death of six people at Mathia village under mysterious circumstances. Subsequently, a medical team was dispatched to the village.

"The cause of death of the victims will be ascertained after post-mortem. A medical team has been sent to the affected village for investigation. The report of the medical team is awaited," SDO Gupta said, adding that further action will be initiated on the findings of the medical team.