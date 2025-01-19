Three dead, four missing as boat capsizes in Ganga in Bihar's Katihar

KATIHAR: Three people were killed and four others went missing after a boat capsized in the Ganga in Bihar's Katihar district on Sunday, officials said.

The boat, with 17 people on board, capsized near Golaghat in the Amdabad area, they said.

Ten people have been rescued so far, officials said, adding that most of them managed to swim to the bank.

"The rescue operation is still underway for the four missing persons.

An investigation has been ordered to find the cause of the incident," District Magistrate Manesh Kumar Meena told PTI.

Two of the deceased were identified as Pawan Kumar (60) and Sudhir Mandal (70), while the other person could not be identified yet, officials said.