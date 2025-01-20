Administration seals spring in Rajouri's Budhal village after 17 'mysterious deaths'

SRI NAGAR: As the death toll in the mysterious illness in remote Budhal village of Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district has risen to 17, central teams will be visiting the village on January 20.

The authorities have sealed the spring in the affected village after water samples from the spring tested positive for a few pesticides and insecticides.

The Additional Deputy Commissioner (Kotranka subdivision) Dil Mir has ordered the sealing and security of the spring.

The spring was blocked by PHE (Jal Shakti) division Rajouri and sealed by the concerned magistrate, reads the order.

It is said the decision has been necessitated as there are apprehensions that the tribal population living in the village may collect water from the spring stealthily.