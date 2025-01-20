Army man killed in ongoing encounter at J&K's Sopore

SRINAGAR: A soldier has been killed in the ongoing encounter with militants in Zaloora, Sopore area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Monday.

Sources said an army jawan was injured in the gunfight with the militants.

The injured soldier was evacuated to army hospital in Srinagar, where he succumbed to the injuries.

It is the first gunfight of 2025 in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to police, a contingent of police, CRPF and army launched a joint cordon and search operation in Gujarpattu, Zaloora area of Sopore yesterday afternoon after receiving inputs about the presence of militants there.

During the search operation, security forces busted a militant hideout.

“There was firing from militants. The fire was observed from inside the hide-out,” police had said.

The security men also retaliated and fired back.

After a night long lull, the gunfight again started in the early hours today and since then intermittent firing is going on, sources said.

They said security forces are using drones for aerial surveillance to keep track of movement of militants hiding in the area.

The elite para commandos are also part of the anti-militancy operation and assisting troops on the ground.

Additional troops have been rushed to the area to tighten the siege.