Badlapur sexual assault case: Inquiry concludes five cops responsible for accused's custodial death

MUMBAI: A magistrate's inquiry has held five policemen responsible for the custodial death of Akshay Shinde, accused in the Badlapur school sexual assault case.

The magistrate on Monday tendered its inquiry report to the Bombay High Court, which was hearing a plea filed by Shinde's father, Anna Shinde, claiming his son was killed by the police in a fake encounter.

Akshay Shinde (24) was arrested in August 2024 for allegedly sexually assaulting two minor girls inside the toilet of a school in Badlapur.

He was an attendant at the school. In September, Shinde was killed in an alleged police shootout while being taken from the Taloja prison for questioning.