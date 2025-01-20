Detained 900 Bangladeshis and Rohingyas from 2021-24, says RPF

NEW DELHI: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) officially claimed on Sunday that it has detained over 900 Bangladeshi nationals and Rohingyas from railway areas between 2021 and 2024. These individuals were handed over to the relevant authorities for further legal action.

According to the RPF, a total of 916 people were detained during this period, including 586 Bangladeshi nationals and 318 Rohingyas.

“In June and July 2024, the RPF apprehended 88 Bangladeshi and Rohingyas migrants in areas under the Northeast Frontier Railway. Some of these individuals confessed to

entering India illegally and were intercepted while travelling by train to destinations such as Kolkata,” the RPF said in a statement.