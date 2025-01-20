Garcetti at final meet with PM: ‘India-US ties at peak’

NEW DELHI: What was seen as unthinkable a generation ago will seem as indispensable a generation from now, said outgoing US ambassador to India Eric Garcetti on Sunday, reflecting on the ties between the two countries after his farewell meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Garcetti on Sunday called on Modi with his family for a ‘final’ meeting and later said the “compelling and consequential” partnership between the two countries has reached new heights due to the efforts of Indian Prime Minister and the outgoing President Joe Biden.

Garcetti had taken over as the 26th US Ambassador to India on March 15, 2023.

His meeting with PM Modi came a day before Donald Trump’s inauguration as America’s 47th President of the United States. Garcetti, like some of his predecessors, is a political appointee to the post.