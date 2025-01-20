Girls' band from Jharkhand set for Republic Day parade debut

RANCHI: Students of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya, located in the East Singhbhum district of Jharkhand, are set to give a band performance during the Republic Day celebrations on 26 January.

Among three schools chosen nationwide to perform on the rostrum at Kartavya Path, this Jharkhand school earned its place alongside schools from Tripura and Sikkim.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Education Minister Ramdas Soren, and other senior state officials have congratulated the team on this remarkable achievement.

Notably, the Piper Band team from the school secured the first prize in the Zonal Level Band Competition held in Guwahati on 22 December 2024.

According to the school warden, the students left for Delhi on Monday.

“It is really an honour that the Piper band of our school will be a part of the Republic Day at Kartavya Path in New Delhi. A band of 25 girls, mostly tribals, will be performing before the President on Republic Day,” said Warden Rajni Murmu.

According to the warden, it is due to the hard work and consistent practice that these girls were selected for Republic Day.

“It is really satisfying that bands from only three schools have been selected from across the country to perform on Kartavya Path, and Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya, Patamda, is one among them,” said the warden.