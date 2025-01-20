Global leaders keen on India’s growth story: Vaishnaw ahead of Davos visit

NEW DELHI: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Sunday highlighted the significant global interest in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s economic policies, which are set to take centrestage during discussions at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos.
In his departure statements to Davos, Vaishnaw, who is heading the Indian delegation at the prestigious annual WEF meeting starting Monday, said that the international community is particularly keen to learn about India’s growth narrative, especially its digital transformation and the innovative digital architecture under the “Digital India” programme.
“At the World Economic Forum in Davos, there is considerable interest in understanding our thought process, the Prime Minister’s economic policy, the digital transformation, and the way India has created a new digital architecture under the “Digital India” programme. Additionally, there is a great deal of curiosity about how technology has been democratized in India,” Vaishnaw remarked.
He further mentioned that the discussions would delve into themes such as inclusive growth, investments in social, physical, and digital infrastructure, and the democratisation of technology.
“The Prime Minister has placed immense emphasis on inclusive development — growth that transforms the lives of people at the bottom of the pyramid, individuals who were historically left out of development efforts. Whether it involves opening bank accounts, providing toilets, gas connections, tap water supply, or building basic infrastructure in villages and urban areas — this is the kind of development story the world is eager to comprehend,” the Union minister elaborated.
Vaishnaw further said that India’s efforts in building equitable infrastructure have become a global case study.
The Indian delegation also includes Union ministers CR Patil, K Ram Mohan Naidu, Chirag Paswan, and Jayant Chaudhary. Additionally, prominent state leaders such as Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, and his Andhra Pradesh counterpart Chandrababu Naidu will participate in the discussions.