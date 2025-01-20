Global leaders keen on India’s growth story: Vaishnaw ahead of Davos visit

NEW DELHI: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Sunday highlighted the significant global interest in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s economic policies, which are set to take centrestage during discussions at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos.

In his departure statements to Davos, Vaishnaw, who is heading the Indian delegation at the prestigious annual WEF meeting starting Monday, said that the international community is particularly keen to learn about India’s growth narrative, especially its digital transformation and the innovative digital architecture under the “Digital India” programme.