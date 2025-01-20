Govt may table waqf Bill during budget session after JPC submits report

NEW DELHI: The Centre is likely to introduce the contentious Waqf Amendment Bill during the Budget session, scheduled to begin on January 31 and continue with recesses till April 4.

The Bill, under review by the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC), is expected to conclude discussions with stakeholders, parties, and other organisations to achieve a consensus, sources said.

JPC chairman Jagdambika Pal and other members recently visited Patna where organisations, including minority groups, submitted memorandums. “We need to submit our report during the Budget session, so time is running out,” Pal told a news agency in Patna.

Sources indicate that the government is expediting formalities to table the Bill after getting the JPC report, expected to be submitted during the session after extensive consultations. “Preparations are on for the Bill’s introduction in the Budget session. Recently, JPC chairman Pal acknowledged limited time to finalise and submit the report before the session,” a senior BJP said Sunday, wishing not to be named.