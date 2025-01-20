Gujarat ATS seize MD drugs worth Rs 27 lakhs, one held

AHMEDABAD: Drugs worth lakhs of rupees have been seized in Gujarat once again, with the latest bust by the ATS netting MD drugs worth Rs 27 lakhs.

The operation, carried out in the sensitive Ahmedabad’s Laldarwaja area of the city, led to the arrest of one accused who was in possession of the drugs.

Following this, the Gujarat ATS has launched an investigation, suspecting the involvement of more individuals in the broader drugs racket.

Acting on a tip-off, the Gujarat ATS targeted a youth named Farhan, suspected of selling MD drugs from his Laldarwaja Hanuman Gali residence.

The team quickly set up surveillance and detained Farhan, recovering 55 grams of white powder from him. While Farhan admitted the substance was MD drugs, the ATS sent it to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for confirmation.

The ATS swiftly called in the FSL team, who confirmed that the white powder recovered from Farhan was indeed MD drugs. With the report in hand, the ATS arrested Farhan and began interrogating him in their office. During questioning, Farhan made several shocking confessions, revealing the source from whom he had been procuring the drugs. Acting on this critical lead, the ATS has now launched a full-scale operation to dismantle the drug mafia behind the racket.

Farhan, a notorious drug mafia, has been linked to the MD drug trade, according to police sources.

Previously arrested for his involvement in the charas business, Farhan spent ten years in Sabarmati Central Jail. After his release, he transitioned to MD drugs, with reliable sources revealing that his boss is a man named Wasim. Despite efforts from the Ahmedabad Crime Branch, SOG, local police, and crime branches, Farhan ran his operation unchecked for the past three years. His arrest is now expected to uncover the involvement of bigger figures in the drug network.