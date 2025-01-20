Gujarat: Surat businessman creates Trump replica in lab-grown diamond

AHMEDABAD: In a stunning fusion of craftsmanship and admiration, a Surat-based diamond businessman has created a striking replica of Donald Trump using a 4.30-carat lab-grown diamond.

As the former president is set to be sworn in as the 47th President of the United States today, January 20, his influence is felt not only in America but also across India. In a remarkable feat of dedication, five skilled jewelers from Surat spent 60 days meticulously crafting the diamond image, as a unique gift to Trump.

Surat, renowned worldwide for its diamond cutting and polishing industry, is now gaining attention for a new identity — the creation of lab-grown diamonds.

In a groundbreaking move, a Surat-based company has crafted a stunning lab-grown diamond replica of US President Donald Trump. At first glance, it may appear to be a mere picture, but its brilliance is so captivating that it draws you in, making it impossible to look away.

Industrialist Smit Patel, the mastermind behind the creation, shared, "Our Surat artisans have crafted a unique lab-grown diamond featuring a replica of Donald Trump. Unlike natural diamonds, which are mined and then cut and polished in Surat, lab-grown diamonds are cultivated in a lab under high pressure.

Despite the difference in origin, their value and quality are identical to those of natural diamonds, with gemologists handling the intricate cutting and polishing process."

Smit Patel revealed, "This unique diamond, featuring a replica of Donald Trump, was meticulously crafted over the span of two months by our team of five skilled gemologists. It will be presented to Donald Trump as a special gift from Surat."

He also highlighted, "It's worth noting that the same company previously created a green diamond, which was gifted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the wife of former US President Joe Biden."