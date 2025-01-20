Gunfight breaks out in Baramulla, first this year

SRINAGAR: A gunfight between security forces and terrorists broke out on Sunday in Sopore area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district, the first encounter this year.

A police official said a contingent of police, CRPF and army launched a joint cordon and search operation in Gujarpattu- Zaloora area of Sopore after receiving inputs about the presence of terrorists.

The security men laid siege to the village in the afternoon and sealed all the entry and exit points to prevent the escape of the terrorists. The police official said during the search operation, security forces busted a terrorist hideout. “There was firing from terrorists. The fire was observed from inside the hide-out,” he said, adding security men also retaliated.