Historic: NIMAS team completes Arunachal leg of Brahmaputra rafting expedition

GUWAHATI: A team of the National Institute of Mountaineering and Adventure Sports (NIMAS) has achieved a milestone by completing the Arunachal Pradesh leg of the Brahmaputra River Rafting Expedition.

The sheer power and scariness of the currents had deterred all previous attempts to navigate this route.

Out of the 916-km journey planned, the team navigated 240 km of the river, rafting through one of the most dangerous stretches in the world. This section, from Gelling—the first Indian village where the river enters India from China’s Tibet region where it is called Yarlung Tsangpo—to Tuting is renowned for its Grade 4 and 5 rapids.

Known as Siang in Arunachal, the Brahmaputra is revered for its ferocity and unpredictability.

A defence statement said this expedition also marked the first attempt to raft the entire Brahmaputra stretch spanning Arunachal and Assam.