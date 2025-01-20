Historic: NIMAS team completes Arunachal leg of Brahmaputra rafting expedition

GUWAHATI: A team of the National Institute of Mountaineering and Adventure Sports (NIMAS) has achieved a milestone by completing the Arunachal Pradesh leg of the Brahmaputra River Rafting Expedition.
The sheer power and scariness of the currents had deterred all previous attempts to navigate this route.
Out of the 916-km journey planned, the team navigated 240 km of the river, rafting through one of the most dangerous stretches in the world. This section, from Gelling—the first Indian village where the river enters India from China’s Tibet region where it is called Yarlung Tsangpo—to Tuting is renowned for its Grade 4 and 5 rapids.
Known as Siang in Arunachal, the Brahmaputra is revered for its ferocity and unpredictability.
A defence statement said this expedition also marked the first attempt to raft the entire Brahmaputra stretch spanning Arunachal and Assam.
“The NIMAS team was warmly received at Pasighat by the Deputy Commissioner and the Superintendent of Police of East Siang district, along with members of the Water Sports Association. They extended their heartfelt congratulations and appreciation to the team for undertaking such a daring and historical expedition, showcasing the spirit of adventure and resilience,” the statement said.
Col RS Jamwal, Director of NIMAS, expressed gratitude for the support from local authorities and communities.
“This expedition is not just about adventure; it’s about pushing boundaries, overcoming fear, and setting a new benchmark for exploration in India. The team’s resilience through the life-threatening rapids of Siang reflects the true spirit of NIMAS,” he said.
The NIMAS team is now gearing up for the Assam stretch of the Brahmaputra. The team is expected to face new challenges in navigating the vast, powerful river system with its colossal eddies and intricate pathways.
“This historic expedition is a testament to human determination and a celebration of the unexplored beauty and power of India’s rivers,” the statement added.