India, France agree for joint assessment of the threats in Indian Ocean Region

NEW DELHI: In an important move towards strengthening bilateral ties, India and France have agreed to a joint assessment of maritime security threats in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR).

In a joint declaration, the two said, "India and France agreed to develop a joint assessment of the threats to maritime security in the region; to counter illicit maritime activities, including piracy and armed robbery, maritime terrorism, contraband smuggling, Illegal Unreported and Unregulated fishing, hybrid as well as cyber security threats, and marine pollution."

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Monday said that the decision was taken during the 7th India-France Maritime Cooperation Dialogue, which was held in New Delhi on 14 January 2025.

"It was co-chaired by Pavan Kapoor, Deputy National Security Advisor, National Security Council Secretariat, India, and Ms. Alice Rufo, Director General for International Relations and Strategy, Ministry for the Armed Forces, France," the MEA said.

During the dialogue, both sides discussed enhancing their cooperation in the Indian Ocean Region and reaffirmed their shared vision for maritime security, a key element of the India-France Strategic Partnership.