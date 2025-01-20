India’s first global CAR T-cell therapy for Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma launched

NEW DELHI: India’s first global CAR T-cell therapy for adult B-cell Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma (B-NHL), a kind of blood cancer that affects the lymphatic system, has been launched in the country, offering new hope to patients facing aggressive blood cancers.

Qartemi, the country’s first global CAR T-cell therapy for adult B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma (B-NHL), uses genetically modified T-cells to fight cancer. It was launched by Immuneel Therapeutics, India’s leading cell and gene therapy start-up, backed by Indian billionaire entrepreneur Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw.

India faces a rising burden of blood cancers, with around 120,000 new cases and over 70,000 deaths annually from leukaemia, lymphoma, and multiple myeloma. The country annually reports approximately 40,000 new cases of NHL, which affects white blood cells called lymphocytes, which play a key role in fighting infections.

In NHL, these lymphocytes grow and multiply uncontrollably, forming tumors in the lymph nodes and potentially spreading to other parts of the body, such as the spleen, liver, bone marrow, or other organs.

“The launch of Qartemi is setting a new standard in high quality and accessible cancer treatment, transforming the therapeutic landscape for blood cancers in India. This historic launch marks the beginning of a new era in personalised precision therapy, where hope and healing are within reach for countless Indian families, aligning with India’s mission to fight cancer and improve healthcare access for all,” the company said.

The therapy - benchmarked to global standards - is now available locally, offering renewed hope to patients for whom conventional treatments, including chemotherapy, prove ineffective.

"The therapy is priced between ₹35 lakhs to ₹50 lakhs. While this price reflects the complexity of manufacturing personalized CAR T-cell therapy, it is still significantly more affordable compared to similar global options, ensuring access for Indian patients without compromising on quality,” Amit Mookim, CEO of Immuneel Therapeutics, told this paper.