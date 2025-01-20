India’s first global CAR T-cell therapy for Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma launched

NEW DELHI: India’s first global CAR T-cell therapy for adult B-cell Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma (B-NHL), a kind of blood cancer that affects the lymphatic system, has been launched in the country, offering new hope to patients facing aggressive blood cancers.
Qartemi, the country’s first global CAR T-cell therapy for adult B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma (B-NHL), uses genetically modified T-cells to fight cancer. It was launched by Immuneel Therapeutics, India’s leading cell and gene therapy start-up, backed by Indian billionaire entrepreneur Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw.
India faces a rising burden of blood cancers, with around 120,000 new cases and over 70,000 deaths annually from leukaemia, lymphoma, and multiple myeloma. The country annually reports approximately 40,000 new cases of NHL, which affects white blood cells called lymphocytes, which play a key role in fighting infections.
In NHL, these lymphocytes grow and multiply uncontrollably, forming tumors in the lymph nodes and potentially spreading to other parts of the body, such as the spleen, liver, bone marrow, or other organs.
“The launch of Qartemi is setting a new standard in high quality and accessible cancer treatment, transforming the therapeutic landscape for blood cancers in India. This historic launch marks the beginning of a new era in personalised precision therapy, where hope and healing are within reach for countless Indian families, aligning with India’s mission to fight cancer and improve healthcare access for all,” the company said.
The therapy - benchmarked to global standards - is now available locally, offering renewed hope to patients for whom conventional treatments, including chemotherapy, prove ineffective.
"The therapy is priced between ₹35 lakhs to ₹50 lakhs. While this price reflects the complexity of manufacturing personalized CAR T-cell therapy, it is still significantly more affordable compared to similar global options, ensuring access for Indian patients without compromising on quality,” Amit Mookim, CEO of Immuneel Therapeutics, told this paper.
Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Board Director and Co-Founder of Immuneel Therapeutics said, "Since Immuneel’s inception in 2019, our mission has been to offer affordable and innovative, lifesaving therapies for cancer that are otherwise inaccessible.”
“With Qartemi, our flagship CAR T-cell therapy, we aim to transform cancer treatment in India by providing globally advanced, personalised therapies at an affordable cost. Designed to improve patient outcomes, Qartemi exemplifies our commitment to positioning India as a leader in next-generation, transformative therapies," she said.
The company initiated India’s first CAR-T cell therapy trial in 2022 for a novel autologous CD19-directed CAR-T cell therapy in patients with relapsed/ refractory B cell malignancies. The IMAGINE trial was conducted at Narayana Hospital in Bengaluru, Apollo Cancer Hospital in Chennai, and PGIMER in Chandigarh.
It said the results from the IMAGINE trial showed that Qartemi's efficacy and safety are similar to those of CAR T-cell therapies approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
Immuneel’s IMAGINE Phase 2 trial achieved 83.3% ORR at Day+90, setting a new benchmark for CAR-T therapy in India. “This therapy harnesses a patient’s immune cells to target and eliminate cancer, offering new hope to those battling aggressive blood cancers.
Dr Siddhartha Mukherjee, Board Director and Co-Founder, said, "The launch of Qartemi marks a pivotal moment in India’s fight against cancer. By combining world-class research CAR-T cell therapy with indigenous manufacturing, we are offering new hope to patients facing aggressive blood cancers.”
“By bringing globally benchmarked CAR-T cell therapy to India, we are providing a breakthrough treatment and redefining what is possible in precision medicine. This is a critical step in ensuring that advanced, life-saving therapies are within reach for patients who need them most," he said.
Added Mookim, “By offering Qartemi at a significantly accessible price compared to global alternatives, we are proud to develop this therapy indigenously at our facility in Bangalore to ensure global standards of safety and efficacy.”
“For the first time, Indian patients now have access to lasting remission of relapsed and refractory Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, offering hope to patients when conventional therapies fall short. Collaborating with global partners to provide access to advanced treatments and cutting-edge therapies is the way forward,” he said.
Immuneel has partnered with leading hospitals, including Narayana Health, Apollo Hospitals, CMC Vellore & Ludhiana, Manipal Hospitals, RGCIRC Delhi, SGPGI Lucknow, Amrita Hospital Faridabad, HOC Vedanta Ahmedabad, Cytecare Bangalore, Sparsh Bangalore, Marengo Asia Hospitals among others, to provide Qartemi to their patients.