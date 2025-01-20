Insider track | What ticks in Manohar Lal Khattar’s favour as next BJP president face

Manohar Lal Khattar could be the top contender for the next BJP president for several reasons. He kicked off his political career by joining the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) as a permanent member in 1977, sticking with it for 17 years before joining the BJP in 1994. Fast forward to 2014, Khattar debuted as an MLA, and BJP chose him to be the Chief Minister of Haryana.

After a solid decade of leading the state, in March 2024, he handed over the reins to his close ally Nayab Singh Saini, making way for himself to enter the Lok Sabha. His first attempt at the general elections was a resounding success he won the Karnal seat by a massive margin of over 2.35 lakh votes, leaving Congress’s Divyanshu Budhiraja in the dust.

Many also say Khattar shares a strong bond with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, having worked together in the party’s organisational wing back in the 1990s.

PT Usha, sports ministry locked in combat over ‘Kalaripayattu’

The ongoing clash between the legendary Indian athlete and president of the Indian Olympic Association, PT Usha, and the Union Sports Ministry has been either making headlines or part of the corridor talks recently. The latest issue revolves around including Kalaripayattu, a martial art from PT Usha’s home state of Kerala, in the upcoming National Games in Uttarakhand starting January 28.