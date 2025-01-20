LS Speaker Om Birla expresses concern on disruption of House proceedings

PATNA: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday expressed concern and anguish over the planned disruption of House proceedings, the decline in the number of sittings, and the erosion of dignity and decorum in legislatures across the country.

Delivering the inaugural address of the 85th All India Presiding Officers’ Conference (AIPOC) in the Bihar Legislature premises in the state capital, Birla asserted that legislatures were forums for debates and discussions, and legislators were expected to fulfil the hopes and aspirations of the people.

He cautioned the participants about legislatures falling short of fulfilling their constitutional mandate due to the decline in the number of sittings.

The Lok Sabha Speaker called upon lawmakers to prioritise efficient scheduling and effective utilisation of parliamentary time to address pressing national issues and ensure that the voice of the people was adequately represented.

He suggested that all political parties should create an internal code of conduct for their members’ behaviour in the House to ensure that democratic values were respected.

Observing that people’s representatives should follow constitutional propriety, rising above political ideology and affiliation, the Speaker opined that they must respect healthy parliamentary traditions while expressing their ideologies and viewpoints.