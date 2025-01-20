Maharastra government stays appointment of guardian ministers for Nashik, Raigad

MUMBAI: Cracks have started showing in the Mahayuti government, as a day after announcing district guardian ministers, it issued an order staying the appointments for Nashik and Raigad districts.

The general administration department issued an order to this effect on Sunday.

The state government announced the appointment of guardian ministers for 36 districts on Saturday, with NCP's Aditi Tatkare getting Raigad and BJP leader Girish Mahajan given the responsibility of Nashik.

The appointment of guardian ministers was awaited after the formation of the new BJP-NCP-Shiv Sena government last month.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who is in Davos for the World Economic Forum to attract investments in the state, had to intervene, and the general administration department, which is under him, issued an order to stay the appointments for the two districts until further orders.

District guardian ministers are responsible for distributing funds for various developmental works in their areas.