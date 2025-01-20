Nation

Major gunfight underway between security forces, Maoists at Odisha-Chhattisgarh border

Acting on intelligence inputs, police forces of Odisha and Chhattisgarh along with the CRPF launched an anti-Naxal operation in the Kularighat reserve forest
BHUBANESWAR: A massive gunfight broke out between security forces and Maoists at the Odisha-Chhattisgarh border on Monday morning, officials said.

Acting on intelligence inputs, police forces of Odisha and Chhattisgarh along with the CRPF launched an anti-Naxal operation in the Kularighat reserve forest at the inter-state border, they said.

The forest is located in Chhattisgarh's Gariaband district, adjacent to Odisha's Nuapada district.

"The exchange of fire was continuing between the security personnel and Maoists," an officer of the Odisha Police said.

