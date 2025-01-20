Muslim man converts to Hinduism to marry girlfriend of 10 years

BASTI (UP): A 34-year-old Muslim man here converted to Hinduism to marry his girlfriend with whom he had an affair for the past 10 years, changing his name from Saddam to Shivshankar, police said on Monday.

SHO of Kotwali police station Devendra Singh said that three days ago, the woman had lodged a case against Saddam and his family members in the police station for rape, forcing her to have an abortion, raping her on the pretext of marriage and threatening to kill her.

But now both have married of their own free will, Singh said.

According to the police, Saddam Hussain, a resident of Nagar Bazaar, was in a love affair with a woman (about 30 years old) from the same village for about 10 years.

Since both of them belonged to different religions, marriage was not possible.

The girl pressured him into marriage many times, but Saddam's family was not ready to accept her, he said.

Troubled by this, the girl had given an application to the Superintendent of Police Basti three days ago and accused the youth Saddam of rape, forcing an abortion and threatening to kill.

On the order of the SP, the police had registered a case against Saddam and his family in the city police station, Singh said.

On Sunday night, Saddam and the girl got married in a temple in the city market as per Hindu customs and Saddam changed his name to Shivshankar Soni.

Both took seven rounds in the temple and discussed spending their lives together.

Both told the police that they had taken this decision on their own.

"We were in a love affair for the last ten years," they had said.