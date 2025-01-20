Om Birla to inaugurate 85th All India Presiding Officers’ Conference in Patna

The valedictory session will be addressed by Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan and Lok Sabha Speaker Birla on Tuesday. During the conference, Shri Birla will release the 8th edition of Practice and Procedure of Parliament.

Birla will also inaugurate the Neva Seva Kendra in the Bihar Legislature premises on Tuesday.

State Assembly Speaker Yadav said that the last time Bihar hosted the conference was in 1982 when Radhanandan Jha was the Speaker. Prior to this, the state hosted the conference on 6th and 7th January 1964 when Lakshmi Narayan Sudhanshu was the Assembly Speaker.

Yadav said that the first session of the AIPOC was held in 1921 in Shimla. The 84th AIPOC was held at the Maharashtra Legislature premises in Mumbai on 27th and 28th January last year. He added that the 82nd AIPOC, which marked the completion of 100 years of the first AIPOC session, was once again held in Shimla in November 2021. The two-day event will conclude on Tuesday.