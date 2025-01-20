Protesting farmer leaders urge Centre to advance proposed February 14 meeting

CHANDIGARH: Farmer leaders on Monday urged the Union government to advance the proposed meeting on February 14 with them.

Swaran Singh Pandher, convener of the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, said farmers were told that February 14 was fixed for the meeting as the model code of conduct was in force till February 9 in view of the assembly elections in Delhi. "If the Centre could announce the constitution of 8th Pay Commission and no objection was raised by the Election Commission, then what is the problem in holding the meeting with farmers early. The government is taking much time to hold a meeting. It is not our condition but it is our demand that it should be held early and also it should be held in Delhi," said Pandher.

He also announced the deferment of the January 21 march by a group of 101 farmers to Delhi till January 26 and also appealed to fasting farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal to end his fast-unto-death.

Terming the meeting quite late, another farmer leader M S Rai said, "We think that it can be held early. The government's 'code of conduct' reason is misleading as it is making big announcements like the 8th Pay Commission. When such announcements can be made, then why can't talks be held early?"