Protesting farmer leaders urge Centre to advance proposed February 14 meeting

CHANDIGARH: Farmer leaders on Monday urged the Union government to advance the proposed meeting on February 14 with them.
Swaran Singh Pandher, convener of the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, said farmers were told that February 14 was fixed for the meeting as the model code of conduct was in force till February 9 in view of the assembly elections in Delhi. "If the Centre could announce the constitution of 8th Pay Commission and no objection was raised by the Election Commission, then what is the problem in holding the meeting with farmers early. The government is taking much time to hold a meeting. It is not our condition but it is our demand that it should be held early and also it should be held in Delhi," said Pandher.
He also announced the deferment of the January 21 march by a group of 101 farmers to Delhi till January 26 and also appealed to fasting farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal to end his fast-unto-death.
Terming the meeting quite late, another farmer leader M S Rai said, "We think that it can be held early. The government's 'code of conduct' reason is misleading as it is making big announcements like the 8th Pay Commission. When such announcements can be made, then why can't talks be held early?"
Both farmer leaders also pointed out that Dr Swaiman Singh, whose team is taking care of Dallewal, has also said that without food, no one can remain alive just on medical aid. "It is a big fight and our main leader should be there," said farmer leader Rai.
"We need to intensify the fight in the coming time and we have to fight with the government and for this, the main leader should be healthy. Therefore, the KMM appeals to Dallewal that he should start taking food so that we can press the Centre to accept our demands," Pandher said.
For the past 11 months, the KMM, along with the Samyukta Kisan Morch (Non-Political), is spearheading the ongoing farmers' protest at both Khanauri and Shambhu borders between Punjab and Haryana.
While the fast-unto-death of Dallewal entered the 56th day on Monday, doctors attending on him said that after he started to take medical aid, his condition has slightly improved. A detailed report will be shared after the latest blood sample reports are received. Super-specialist doctors are regularly monitoring Dallewal's health, with eight senior doctors always present at the site.
Farmer leaders said that the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (non-political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha had announced a tractor march on January 26 from 12 (noon) to 1.30 PM. The tractors will be parked in front of malls, silos, toll plazas, BJP offices and along roadsides.