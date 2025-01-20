Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani admitted to IGIC in Patna

PATNA: Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani, who is in the state capital to attend the 85th All India Presiding Officers' Conference (AIPOC), was rushed to Indira Gandhi Institute of Cardiology (IGIC) in the early hours of Monday after he complained of uneasiness.

Devnani is better now and has expressed his willingness to go back to Rajasthan, Bihar Assembly Speaker Nand Kishore Yadav said.

"The Rajasthan Assembly Speaker had complained of uneasiness in the morning after which he was immediately taken to a government hospital. He is fine now," Yadav told the media.

He said arrangements are being made for Devnani to go back to Rajasthan, as per his wish. Later Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla reached IGIC to know the health condition of Rajasthan assembly Speaker.

Yadav, however, refuted reports in a section of media that Devnani suffered a cardiac arrest.

"He has complained of some uneasiness and was subsequently admitted to a city based hospital for treatment," Bihar assembly Speaker said.

Sources said that Devnani will be taken back to Rajasthan by an air ambulance.

Devnani, the MLA from Ajmer North, is the first Sindhi to be appointed as Speaker.

During the day, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla inaugurated the 85th All India Presiding Officers' Conference in the Bihar Legislative Assembly premises.

The conference is being held on '75th Anniversary of Constitution: Contribution of Parliament and State Legislative Bodies in strengthening constitutional values'.

Presiding officers from across the country have come to Patna to attend the conference, which saw participation from deputy Speakers, Assembly Speakers of all states and Legislative Council Chairman.