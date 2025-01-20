Trial of Yasin Malik: SC asks J-K HC registrar to ensure proper VC facilities at Jammu court

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday directed the registrar general of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court to ensure proper video conferencing facilities at a special court in Jammu hearing the 1989 Rubaiya Sayeed kidnapping and the 1990 Srinagar shootout cases involving jailed JKLF chief Yasin Malik and others.

The top court also directed the registrar general of the Delhi High Court to ensure proper video conferencing facilities at Tihar jail also where Malik is lodged in connection with another terror financing case.

The bench has asked both the high court registrars to file their status reports on February 18 and fixed the plea of CBI for hearing on February 21.

A bench comprising Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan was hearing a plea of the CBI seeking the transfer of the trials in the 1989 Rubaiya Sayeed kidnapping and the 1990 Srinagar shootout cases from Jammu to New Delhi so that Malik does not need to be taken to the special court there.

The top court on December 18, last year had given six accused two weeks to respond to the CBI's plea to transfer the trial of the cases.