Two cops from Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur suspended for celebrating birthday with habitual offender

BHOPAL: Two cops in Mandsaur district of western Madhya Pradesh have been suspended for being part of birthday celebrations featuring a habitual offender, who is reportedly accused in multiple cases of the NDPS Act.

The two cops, identified as Jagdish Thakur and Sunil Tomar, are both assistant sub inspectors of police (ASIs) who were posted at the Nai Abadi police station of Mandsaur district.

The two ASIs were suspended by the Mandsaur district police superintendent Abhishek Anand, after the viral video of the birthday celebrations went viral over some social media groups on Sunday afternoon.

In the 51 second viral video, two men, including ASI Sunil Tomar and the habitual offender Pappu Daima are seen wearing floral garlands at a birthday party and offering pieces from birthday cake to each other amid the resonance of Happy Birthday to you songs.

The other ASI Jagdish Thakur too is then offered a piece of cake from Daima, who is reportedly accused in multiple criminal cases, including NDPS Act cases.

The same video also shows a bearded man identified as Arjun Gurjar (a native of adjoining Neemuch district) offering a piece of the birthday cake garlanded ASI Sunil Tomar. As per sources Arjun is accused in the case pertaining to the killing of a tantric.

According to informed sources in Mandsaur district, the viral video dates back to December 2024, when a common birthday party was organized to celebrate birthdays of ASI Sunil Tomar and the habitual offender Pappu Daima, somewhere in Mandsaur district.