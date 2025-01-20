Winter rain induced by back-to-back western disturbances boon for wheat production

The final sowing of rabi crops data shows an increase of over 4 per cent of sowing areas compared to the previous year. At the end of the sowing season, 320 lakh hectares (LH) area coverage under Wheat was reported, compared to 315.63 LH during the corresponding period last year.

The good rainfall will also save the cost of farmers by not investing in irrigation.

In its fortnightly advisory to the farmers, the IIWBR advised farmers to apply the urea dose of @ 40 Kg per acre to ensure good growth given the recent rainfall in Northern India.

It also said that in areas that have not received any or deficient rainfall, light irrigation may be given if the soil lacks sufficient moisture.

“Farmers should keep an eye on the weather before irrigation so that the situation of excess water can be avoided and also, avoid the use of nitrogen in fog or cloudy conditions,” said Singh.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted another fresh spell of back-to-back western disturbances, which will bring heavy snowfall and rainfall in the western Himalayas and Northwest India from next week until 24 January. After that, the weather will be calm and clear.

In addition to this, a patch of very dense fog will persist throughout the whole Indo-Gangetic plain.​

In Southern India, a cyclonic storm over the Southeast Bay of Bengal off the Tamil Nadu coast can cause scattered light to moderate rainfall accompanied by heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and lightning at isolated places over coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, and Kerala.