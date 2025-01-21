5.2K birds of 117 species in Uttarakhand’s Asan wetland

DEHRADUN: In a significant citizen science effort, a bird counting campaign at the Asan Wetland in Dehradun district of Uttarakhand has yielded impressive results, with volunteers identifying 5,225 birds across 117 different species.

According to sources in the forest department, “The event organised on Sunday, by a dedicated team of 35 participants divided into five groups, aimed to monitor both domestic and migratory bird populations in the area”.

Under the leadership of bird expert Sanjay Sondhi, five teams conducted a comprehensive bird count across various locations, including Asan Lake, the Yamuna and Asan rivers, the Shivalik mountain range, and nearby protected forests.

Speaking to this newspaper, Sondhi remarked, “These 23 sites were surveyed by more than 150 volunteers and forest staff, following a pre-determined protocol to count waterbirds and document other bird species as well.”

“During the count, observers recorded the behaviours and activities of birds in and around the marshes and wetlands”, said Sondhi.

In a remarkable display of citizen science, the Asian Waterbird Census took place simultaneously at 23 wetland sites across Uttarakhand on Sunday. The initiative, organised with the support of the Uttarakhand forest department, saw participation from a host of non-governmental organisations (NGOs).

“Many dedicated volunteers came together for this important event,” said Aryan Kohli, a representative of the initiative. “Their collective efforts highlight the vital role of community involvement in conservation,” he added.