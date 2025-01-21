5.2K birds of 117 species in Uttarakhand’s Asan wetland

DEHRADUN: In a significant citizen science effort, a bird counting campaign at the Asan Wetland in Dehradun district of Uttarakhand has yielded impressive results, with volunteers identifying 5,225 birds across 117 different species.
According to sources in the forest department, “The event organised on Sunday, by a dedicated team of 35 participants divided into five groups, aimed to monitor both domestic and migratory bird populations in the area”.
Under the leadership of bird expert Sanjay Sondhi, five teams conducted a comprehensive bird count across various locations, including Asan Lake, the Yamuna and Asan rivers, the Shivalik mountain range, and nearby protected forests.
Speaking to this newspaper, Sondhi remarked, “These 23 sites were surveyed by more than 150 volunteers and forest staff, following a pre-determined protocol to count waterbirds and document other bird species as well.”
“During the count, observers recorded the behaviours and activities of birds in and around the marshes and wetlands”, said Sondhi.
In a remarkable display of citizen science, the Asian Waterbird Census took place simultaneously at 23 wetland sites across Uttarakhand on Sunday. The initiative, organised with the support of the Uttarakhand forest department, saw participation from a host of non-governmental organisations (NGOs).
“Many dedicated volunteers came together for this important event,” said Aryan Kohli, a representative of the initiative. “Their collective efforts highlight the vital role of community involvement in conservation,” he added.
Participating NGOs included Nature Science Initiative, Doon Nature Walks, Titli Trust, Chakhuli, India’s Nature, Wildlife Institute of India, BTDT, Epic Trails, Bhoumya Foundation, and CGVS. Together, they contributed to surveys aimed at monitoring and protecting waterbird populations in the region. “This census not only aids in assessing bird populations but also raises awareness about the significance of wetlands,” added Riya Jain, another organiser. “We are deeply grateful for the support from all participating organizations and volunteers,” she said.
The Asan Conservation Reserve is a 444-hectare stretch of the Asan River running down to its confluence with the Yamuna River in Dehradun district of Uttarakhand.
The damming of the river at the Asan Barrage in 1967 resulted in siltation above the dam wall, which helped to create some of the site’s bird-friendly habitats.
These habitats support 330 species of birds including the critically-endangered red-headed vulture, white-rumped vulture and Baer’s pochard. More than 1% of the biogeographical populations of two waterbird species have been recorded, these being red-crested pochard and ruddy shelduck. Other non-avian species present include 49 fish species, one of these being the endangered Putitor mahseer.
Fish use the site for feeding, migration and spawning. While this supports biodiversity and hydro-electricity production at the barrage, the site’s role in maintaining hydrological regimes is crucial.