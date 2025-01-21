Ahead of Belagavi rally, Congress seeks Bhagwat’s apology over I-Day speech

NEW DELHI: As the Congress is set to hold ‘Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan’ rally in Karnataka’s Belagavi, the party reiterated its demand that RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat must apologise for the ‘anti-national’ statement he delivered on the freedom movement.

Though the rally was to take place on December 27, it was suspended due to the passing away of former PM Manmohan Singh on December 26. The campaign to ‘protect Constitution’ was organised in tune with the resolution passed by the Congress Working Committee in Belagavi last month.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said it was at Belagavi that Mahatma Gandhi took over as Congress president on December 26, 1924.

Referring to Bhagwat’s comments, Ramesh said that Mahatma Gandhi is being insulted and BR Ambedkar is being attacked by the BJP and the RSS.. “Mahatma Gandhi is being insulted. Dr. Ambedkar is being attacked. The Constitution of India and its values are under assault,” he alleged.