Ahead of Belagavi rally, Congress seeks Bhagwat’s apology over I-Day speech

NEW DELHI: As the Congress is set to hold ‘Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan’ rally in Karnataka’s Belagavi, the party reiterated its demand that RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat must apologise for the ‘anti-national’ statement he delivered on the freedom movement.
Though the rally was to take place on December 27, it was suspended due to the passing away of former PM Manmohan Singh on December 26. The campaign to ‘protect Constitution’ was organised in tune with the resolution passed by the Congress Working Committee in Belagavi last month.
Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said it was at Belagavi that Mahatma Gandhi took over as Congress president on December 26, 1924.
Referring to Bhagwat’s comments, Ramesh said that Mahatma Gandhi is being insulted and BR Ambedkar is being attacked by the BJP and the RSS.. “Mahatma Gandhi is being insulted. Dr. Ambedkar is being attacked. The Constitution of India and its values are under assault,” he alleged.
The Belagavi rally is a reaffirmation of the Congress’ steadfast resolve to preserve, protect, and promote the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi and Ambedkar, he said.
“ Mohan Bhagwat must apologise for the atrocious, anti-national statement he delivered on the freedom movement on January 14th 2025,” he said.
Last week, Ramesh had described Bhagwat’s remarks that India’s “true independence” was established on the day of the Ram temple’s consecration as “anti-national” and demanded an apology over the statement.
Bhagwat said the date of the Ram temple’s consecration in Ayodhya should be celebrated as “Pratishtha Dwadashi” as the “true independence” of Bharat, which had faced enemy attack for several centuries, was established on this day. “The Home Minister must resign and tender an apology for his atrocious remarks on Ambedkar in Parliament on December 17th, 2024,” Ramesh said.
The Congress has repeatedly also alleged that Amit Shah’s remarks in the Rajya Sabha during a debate on the Constitution during the winter session show that the BJP and the RSS leaders have a “lot of hatred” for Ambedkar and demanded an apology from him.
The rally in Mhow will commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Constitution and the founding of India’s republic as well as the purported attack on the legacy of Babasaheb Ambedkar by the ruling regime, a party circular had said.