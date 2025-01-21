Amid discussions on UCC implementation, Congress questions Centre's treatment of Law Commission

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Tuesday noted that the 22nd Law Commission wound up without submitting its report on the Uniform Civil Code while the actual composition of the successor panel had not yet been announced, and asked why was the Modi government treating such a respected body in such a "cavalier manner."

The opposition party's assertion comes a day after Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said the rules under Uniform Civil Code (UCC) have been approved and the date of its implementation in the state will be announced soon.

In a post on X, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said, "The 21st Law Commission appointed by the Modi Government had submitted its 182-page Consultation Paper on 'Reform of Family Law' on August 31, 2018. Para 1.15 in this report reads thus: 'While diversity of Indian culture can and should be celebrated, specific groups, or weaker sections of society must not be dis-privileged in the process. Resolution of this conflict does not mean the abolition of all differences. This Commission has therefore dealt with laws that are discriminatory rather than providing a uniform civil code which is neither necessary nor desirable at this stage. Most countries are now moving towards recognition of difference and the mere existence of difference does not imply discrimination, but is indicative of a robust democracy'."