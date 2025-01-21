China urges India to prioritise border issue within bilateral relations

China on Tuesday urged India to place the border issue in an appropriate position within bilateral relations, emphasising that both sides should work together to maintain peace and tranquillity in border areas.

Both South Asian countries are working to normalise their relationship after a tense period of border standoffs, focusing on efforts to build confidence.

“We stand ready to work with the Indian side, in the spirit of looking to the future and pursuing win-win cooperation, to invest our valuable resources into development and revitalisation, and place the border issue in an appropriate position within bilateral relations,” said Wang Lei, Chargé d’Affaires at the Chinese Embassy in New Delhi, at a function marking the Chinese New Year on Tuesday.

“We should jointly maintain peace and tranquillity in border areas, forge a path for the neighbouring countries to coexist in harmony, and create a better future together,” Wang said.

“We will hold dozens of celebratory activities for the 75th anniversary and look forward to your participation. Together, we will write new stories of China-India friendship,” the senior diplomat said.