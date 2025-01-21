Class eight student dies by suicide in Surat after teacher allegedly humiliates over fees

AHMEDABAD: A tragic incident has surfaced in Surat, Gujarat, where a Class 8 student from the Godadara area died by suicide at her home. The incident has sparked widespread outrage as the student’s family alleges she was prevented from sitting an internal exam due to unpaid school fees.

The family claims that the school punished the young girl by making her stand outside the classroom for an entire day, leaving her distressed and terrified.

Following the incident, the girl reportedly refused to return to school. On 21 January, while her parents were at work, she ended her life.

The girl’s father, Raju Khatik, recounted the ordeal, stating, “When my daughter had an exam before Uttarayan, the school didn’t allow her to take it and made her stand outside the class. She was crying when she came home and told me she wasn’t allowed to take the exam because of unpaid fees. I told her I would pay the fees next month.”

Khatik added, “After this incident, she refused to go back to school. The school authorities torment the students, and if no one intervenes, it might be too late.”

In response to these allegations, the school administrator, Mukeshbhai, categorically denied any wrongdoing, calling the claims baseless. He stated, “We only learned about this incident this morning. The school has no connection to what happened, and it is wrong to claim she died by suicide over fees — that’s completely baseless.”

Mukeshbhai further clarified, “The school does not inform students about fees. Discussions about outstanding amounts are solely held with parents. We provide fee details, set a payment date, and contact parents directly if there’s no response. The incident has no connection to the school.”