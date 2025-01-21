‘Dalits not duly represented in higher judiciary’

Justice (R) C T Ravikumar, who became the fourth Dalit judge to be elevated to the Supreme Court, retired on January 5 after serving three years in the top court. He tells Suchitra Kalyan Mohanty about his struggles, journey to the top court, challenges he faced as a Dalit judge, and other issues confronting the judiciary. Excerpts:

Humility sets you apart. How would you describe your elevation to SC as a judge, considering your background from a marginalized community?

I will always be grateful to the SC Collegium for considering my merit rather than my caste. The Collegium, headed by the now-retired CJI NV Ramana, believed that I qualified to be a Supreme Court judge, hence, gave me the opportunity. Former CJI K G Balakrishnan also played a significant role in shaping my career.

How did it all begin? Did you always aspire to be a judge?

No, I graduated with a degree in Zoology from Bishop Moore College in Mavelikkara. After obtaining my law degree from Government Law College in Calicut, I was enrolled as an advocate in July 1986. I began my practice as a junior under advocate P S Vasudevan. In 1990, I shifted my practice to the high court and joined the chambers of former Advocate General M K Damodaran, a respected figure in the legal community.

Later, I started my independent practice in civil, criminal, service, and labour matters at various courts in Ernakulam and the Kerala HC. Subsequently, I was appointed as a Government Pleader, Additional Government Pleader, and Special Government Pleader for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. I was appointed as an Additional Judge of the Kerala HC in January 2009 & made permanent on December 2010.