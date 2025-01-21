‘Dalits not duly represented in higher judiciary’

Justice (R) C T Ravikumar, who became the fourth Dalit judge to be elevated to the Supreme Court, retired on January 5 after serving three years in the top court. He tells Suchitra Kalyan Mohanty about his struggles, journey to the top court, challenges he faced as a Dalit judge, and other issues confronting the judiciary. Excerpts:
Humility sets you apart. How would you describe your elevation to SC as a judge, considering your background from a marginalized community?
I will always be grateful to the SC Collegium for considering my merit rather than my caste. The Collegium, headed by the now-retired CJI NV Ramana, believed that I qualified to be a Supreme Court judge, hence, gave me the opportunity. Former CJI K G Balakrishnan also played a significant role in shaping my career.
How did it all begin? Did you always aspire to be a judge?
No, I graduated with a degree in Zoology from Bishop Moore College in Mavelikkara. After obtaining my law degree from Government Law College in Calicut, I was enrolled as an advocate in July 1986. I began my practice as a junior under advocate P S Vasudevan. In 1990, I shifted my practice to the high court and joined the chambers of former Advocate General M K Damodaran, a respected figure in the legal community.
Later, I started my independent practice in civil, criminal, service, and labour matters at various courts in Ernakulam and the Kerala HC. Subsequently, I was appointed as a Government Pleader, Additional Government Pleader, and Special Government Pleader for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. I was appointed as an Additional Judge of the Kerala HC in January 2009 & made permanent on December 2010.
Do Dalits and marginalized communities have adequate representation in the judiciary, particularly in higher courts?
I believe they lack proper representation in the courts. Several Dalits in the legal field are well-equipped with the necessary knowledge and expertise. This doesn’t imply that the SC Collegium is disregarding the community. However, there is a clear need for a strong and collective approach towards ensuring their representation.
Did you face any challenges while being elevated to the SC, either before or after your appointment?
During my tenure — whether in the HC or the SC — I did not encounter any such problems. I dedicated myself fully to ensuring justice for litigants as quickly as possible.
Are you satisfied with the current functioning of the judiciary?
Absolutely. The entire judiciary works tirelessly, even during holidays and vacations. Many people have the misconception that judges enjoy their vacations, which is incorrect. Even when traveling abroad, judges often take files with them to study cases. We judges typically work 15 to 16 hours a day.
Do you think the judiciary is being pressured in changing times?
One of the pressing issues faced by the judiciary is the pendency of cases. Additionally, there is a significant gap in the judges-to-population ratio that needs to be addressed. The number of judges must be increased, but it is the responsibility of the Centre.
What is your opinion on the concept of judges appointing judges? Do you believe another system of appointment is necessary?
The current system of appointing judges is perfect. While there could certainly be some checks and balances added to it, overall, it is functioning well.
What are your thoughts on the use of technology in the judiciary, such as virtual courts, hearings, and artificial intelligence?
Virtual court hearings were permitted during Covid. However, appearing in court and arguing in person is entirely different. When participating remotely, it can be challenging to maintain focus compared to being physically present. That said, virtual hearings are beneficial for those parties or lawyers who cannot attend court in person.