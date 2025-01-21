Demand for NRI representation in Parliament at parliamentary panel meeting

NEW DELHI: A suggestion to give non-resident Indians representation in Parliament was made on Tuesday at the meeting of the parliamentary committee on external affairs due to their growing numbers and unique issues concerning the diaspora interest.

Sources said Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda cited examples of countries such as Italy, which has reservation in legislature for its citizens residing abroad, to pitch for NRI representation in Parliament to cater to their issues in a better way.

The standing committee headed by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor discussed a number of issues concerning the Indian diaspora.

As millions of NRIs reside in foreign countries, they deserve to have representation in Parliament, Hooda is learnt to have said.

Some NRI groups in the past have demanded seats in Parliament.

As of now, NRIs cannot even vote from abroad and are required to come to India to exercise their franchise.