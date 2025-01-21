Government plans to move Waqf Bill during Budget session, opposition seeks more time

As the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) of the Waqf (amendment) Bill is set to hold the last round of meetings on January 24- 25, Opposition parties on Tuesday sought more time and urged the panel to postpone the meetings till the end of this month, according to sources.

The members of the panel were informed through an official communication on Monday late evening that the committee will begin clause-by-clause discussion on the proposed amendments in two sittings on January 24 - 25.

The members have also been asked to submit notices of the various amendments to the legislation by January 22. Sources familiar with the development said that after the draft report is submitted to Parliament, the Centre is keen to table the bill in the upcoming budget session in view of the Delhi assembly election on February 5 and Bihar polls later this year.

The first half of the Budget session is scheduled from January 31- February 13. The contentious bill was referred to the joint Parliamentary committee led by BJP MP Jagdambika Pal in August last year.

However, sources said that the Opposition members, during Tuesday’s meeting in Lucknow, conveyed to the panel chairman about their inability to submit the amendments on such short notice and demanded that the meeting be postponed to January 30 – 31.