Gujarat to hold panchayat, civic body elections after two-year hiatus; voting on February 16

AHMEDABAD: The long-awaited dates for elections to Municipal Corporations, District Panchayats, and Taluka Panchayats in Gujarat, whose terms have recently expired, are being unveiled today.

Voters across the state will head to the polls on February 16 for the municipal elections, which will cover 66 municipalities. The results will then be determined with vote counting scheduled for February 18.

The State Election Commission has announced the general elections for Junagadh Municipal Corporation and 66 municipalities across Gujarat on Tuesday, Gujarat will conduct general elections for the Municipal Corporations, including those in Kathlal, Kapadvanj, and Gandhinagar Taluka Panchayats.

Additionally, mid-term elections for the Botad and Wankaner Municipal Corporations have also been called.

Alongside these, by-elections have been scheduled for seats that have fallen vacant across various municipalities and panchayats.

A total of three vacant seats in three Municipal Corporations, 21 seats in Municipal Corporations, 9 seats in District Panchayats, and 91 seats in Taluka Panchayats will go to the polls.

Voting for all these elections will take place on February 16, with the results to be declared on February 18.

In addition to the general elections, by-elections will take place across several municipalities and panchayats.