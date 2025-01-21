Himachal to launch India’s longest ropeway between Shimla, Parwanoo by 2030

CHANDIGARH: To reduce travel time and traffic congestion to Shimla, the Himachal Government plans to float a global tender by this month or early next month for the country’s longest ropeway. It will stretching over 40 km between Parwanoo and Shimla, with a travel time of two hours.

Sources said the state government has identified land for the project, and construction is likely to begin once the global tenders are issued and the allotment formalities are completed.

The ropeway will have 11 stations from Shimla to Parwanoo: Tara Devi (Goyal Motors), Tara Devi Temple, Shoghi, Waknaghat, Waknaghat IT City, Karol Ka Tibba, Solan, Barog, Dagshai Cantonment, Jabali, and Parwanoo. Passengers can travel the full length or disembark at any station along the way, depending on their preference.

Ticket counters will be set up at all stations, and ticket prices will be fixed once the project is completed, which is expected by 2030. The ropeway will use either a mono-cable detachable gondola system or a tri-cable system for the cable cars.