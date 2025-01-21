Hypersonic missile technology: DRDO successfully conducts scramjet engine ground test

NEW DELHI: The DRDO has developed and successfully carried out the ground test of the long-duration Supersonic Combustion Ramjet, or Scramjet-powered hypersonic technology.

The Ministry of Defence, without giving the specific date of the test, said that "DRDL recently developed these technologies and demonstrated a cutting-edge Active Cooled Scramjet Combustor ground test for 120 seconds for the first time in India."

The successful ground test marks a crucial milestone in developing next-generation hypersonic missiles, it added.

The Defence Research & Development Laboratory (DRDL) is a Hyderabad-based laboratory of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

The key to hypersonic vehicles is Scramjets, which are air-breathing engines capable of sustaining combustion at supersonic speeds without using any moving parts.

Hypersonic missiles are a class of advanced weaponry that travel at speeds greater than Mach 5, i.e., five times the speed of sound or more than 5,400 km/hr.

"These advanced weapons have the potential to bypass existing Air Defence Systems and deliver rapid and high-impact strikes. Several nations, including the USA, Russia, India, and China, are actively pursuing Hypersonic technology," the MoD said.