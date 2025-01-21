JEE-Main exam to begin Wednesday, NTA changes one examination centre in UAE

NEW DELHI: The National Testing Agency (NTA), which will be conducting the Joint Entrance Examination-Main (JEE-Main) 2025 session 1 between January 22 and 30, has revised one exam centre in the UAE.

JEE-Main will be held across the country in various centres and 15 cities abroad.

The agency issued a notice specifically for candidates appearing for JEE-mains session 1 in Sharjah, UAE. According to the notice, who were previously assigned Scholars Training Institute, 902-903 Belresheed Tower, 1, NMC Healthcare Building, Buhaira Corniche, Sharjah, United Arab Emirates, 4472 will now have to appear at Scholar Training Institute, 1501-1502, The First Tower, Alkhan street, Al Majaz – 3, Sharjah, United Arab Emirates, Pincode – 50001.

The NTA said the change is due to ‘unavoidable circumstances.’

JEE-Main 2025 is being held in two phases – first in January and next in April.

Paper 1 (BE/ BTech) will be held on January 22, 23, 24, 28 and 29 in two shifts. The first shift is from 9 am to 12 noon and the second shift is from 3 pm to 6 pm.

Paper 2A (BArch) or paper 2B (BPlanning) and paper 2A and 2b (B.Arch and B. Planning both) will be held on January 30 in a single shift from 3 pm to 6. 30 pm.

NTA also advised candidates to regularly check the NTA website at https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/c for any further updates.

The JEE (Main) is conducted for admissions to various engineering courses, including the National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIIT), and other centrally funded technical colleges.

It also serves as a base eligibility bar for the JEE (Advanced). Only candidates who meet the NTA’s cut-off for JEE (Advanced) exam based on their JEE (Main) performance can appear in the exam.