'Mighty blow': Home Minister Amit Shah on killing of 14 Naxals in Chhattisgarh

NEW DELHI: Describing it as "another mighty blow to Naxalism", Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said 14 Naxalites were killed in a joint operation by the CRPF, SoG Odisha and Chhattisgarh Police along the Odisha-Chhattisgarh border.

With the resolve for a Naxal-free India and joint efforts of security forces, Naxalism is breathing its last today, Shah said.

"Another mighty blow to Naxalism. Our security forces achieved major success towards building a Naxal-free Bharat.