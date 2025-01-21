'Needs to end now, can't hear it endlessly': HC to police in Delhi riots accused bail hearing

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday said it cannot "endlessly" hear the submissions in the bail hearing of Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam and others in a February 2020 riots' case under UAPA.

A bench of Justices Navin Chawla and Shalinder Kaur observed the accused persons claimed there was "nothing" against them, and therefore, asked the police to show the specific roles attributed to each of them in the alleged conspiracy behind the violence.

"This has to end. This can't go on like this... This needs to end now. We can't give you endless time," the bench told the police counsel.

Special public prosecutor Amit Prasad sought time to file a note to specify the role of each accused.

He said the present batch of matters did not comprise simple bail pleas but appeals against trial court orders refusing the relief and therefore required a substantial hearing.

Prasad said two courts had already held that conspiracy was made out in the case.

Additional solicitor general Chetan Sharma, appearing for the police, urged the court to grant him some time to make submissions.

"You have to finish now. This can't go on endlessly," Justice Chawla said.