Neutral expert ruling backs Indian position on hydro projects over Pakistan

NEWW DELHI: In a significant win for India in its dispute with Pakistan on the Kishenganga and Ratle hydropower projects in Jammu and Kashmir, a neutral expert has ruled in favour of New Delhi’s position.

India has consistently maintained that only the neutral expert has the competence under the 1960 Indus Water Treaty to resolve these differences, a position that Pakistan had contested while demanding a court of arbitration to settle the differences.

“It has been India’s consistent and principled position that the neutral expert alone has the competence under the Treaty to decide these differences. Having upheld his own competence, which comports with India’s view, the neutral expert will now proceed to the next (merits) phase of his proceeding. This phase will culminate in a final decision on the merits of each of the seven differences,” the External Affairs Ministry said.

In 2015, Pakistan requested the appointment of a neutral expert to address its concerns over two hydropower projects, but it backtracked from its position in 2016 and called for a court of arbitration instead.