R-Day parade to have an extra dose of art & culture

NEW DELHI: The government is working towards widening the portrayal of the nation’s societal and cultural landscape while still preserving the military and martial spirit of the Republic Day parade, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh stated on Monday.
“What is unique this time is that from a military character we want a broader societal, cultural programme. Last time, there were some 1,500 performances, but the public said that most of it was concentrated around the Presidential dias. Based on the feedback, we have increased the number (of cultural performers) to over 5000, so that all viewing galleries will see the same dance performance at the same time,” Singh said while briefing the media on the RD parade.
Confirming the absence of indigenous Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH), indigenously designed and developed, Defence Secretary said it will not participate in this year’s Republic Day flypast following the grounding of the fleet after a recent crash.
“The ALH will not be participating in the parade, but 39 other aircraft will feature in the flypast, showcasing 12 different formations,” he said.
The decision was taken in light of the recent crash of an ALH belonging to the Coast Guard in Porbandar, Gujarat, on January 5, which claimed the lives of three Coast Guard personnel. Following the incident, the entire fleet of approximately 330 ALH choppers were grounded as a precautionary measure.
On the number of spectators to converge over the Kartavya path, RK Singh said a total of 77,000 people will watch the parade. So far 32,000 tickets have been sold, while the rest are invitees.
He also said that the tableaux from 16 states and UTs and 16 from departments and ministries are participating this time. The focus of this year’s parade is 75 years of the constitution. There will be two tableaux showcasing these celebrations, he added.
To facilitate the people a number of measures have been taken. These include free metro service for those with a valid parade invite or a pass beginning from 4 am on the day.
A presentation enumerating the facilities on the Republic Day parade was given by Vikas Kumar, Deputy Secretary in the Ceremonial directorate of the ministry of Defence.
“A rashtraparv portal which will give all the information for access to the location and of the parade with QR codes of the same will be placed all across for people to scan, park and ride facility from two locations, Palika parking and Jawahar Nehru Stadium, from where DTC busses will run from 6 am to 8.30 am among others” he said. This year, sarpanches across the country have been invited. “Those sarpanches have been invited who had implemented 90% of flagship schemes of the government in their panchayats.”