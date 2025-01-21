Rajasthan Staff Selection Board introduces kurta-pajama as new dress code for exam candidates

JAIPUR: In a bid to curb cheating, the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has introduced a new dress code for candidates appearing in upcoming government job examinations.
All male candidates will now have to wear a kurta-pajama while appearing for recruitment exams in the state.
Earlier, the board had prohibited candidates from wearing items such as metal chains, metal zipper pants, and jackets in an effort to curb cheating. Growing concerns over recurring paper leaks in recent years have prompted such strict and rather strange measures.
RSSB Chairman Alok Raj stated that the decision was made to prevent incidents of cheating and paper leaks during competitive exams. He announced the new dress code through a social media post, informing candidates that they must now comply with the updated regulations before entering the examination centres.
The board's decision comes after several cases were reported in recent examinations where metal detectors beeped due to metal present in students' clothing, such as zippers in jackets. Despite detecting metal, exam authorities were compelled to allow such candidates entry, raising concerns about hidden cheating devices.
Alok Raj explained that while metal detectors can identify unauthorized devices, the presence of metal in clothing made it difficult to enforce security measures effectively.
The move, however, has sparked protests among candidates. Some students have expressed dissatisfaction, questioning the practicality of the new dress code, especially in the severe cold that prevails in the winter. Many candidates also argue that many aspirants do not own a kurta-pajama set, and purchasing one will add to their financial burden.
They point out that students already struggle to manage expenses related to exam preparation, and the additional requirement will only increase their difficulties.
While the board maintains that the new dress code is crucial for maintaining the integrity of the examination process, it remains to be seen how the implementation of this policy will unfold in the coming months.