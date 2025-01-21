Rare sighting of Pallas's fish eagles thrills birders in Uttarakhand

DEHRADUN: Bird enthusiasts are buzzing with excitement after two pairs of Pallas's fish eagles, a majestic raptor known for its stunning aerial displays, were spotted in the Asan Ramsar site in Dehradun district on Monday.

The Pallas's fish eagle, also referred to as the sea eagle, is classified among the world's most endangered species, with only about 2,500 individuals documented globally. Measuring up to 84 cm in length, this magnificent eagle boasts a wingspan that can reach approximately 215 cm. Bird lovers are thrilled by this rare opportunity to observe such a unique and elusive creature in its natural habitat.

As the winter season begins at the Ramsar site, a significant influx of migratory birds arrives from Siberia, Europe, Iran, Iraq, Afghanistan, and the high Himalayan regions. During this time, the majestic Pallas's Fish Eagle can also be spotted soaring through the skies of the Ramsar site.